RECIPE: Korean chili burgers + prosciutto wrapped shrimp

Chef Daniel Green has traveled the world and is known for his nutritious takes on famous dishes from across the globe.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — For healthy, unique, easy to make recipe from around the world, check out Chef Daniel Green’s take on healthy tailgating.

Korean Chili Burgers

(Serves 12-14)

1 1/2 pound 90% lean ground beef

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 egg

1 tablespoon Korean Chili sauce (Gochujang)

2 tablespoon tomato paste

12-14 mini burger buns

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl using your hands. Shape the mixture into 4 burger patties. Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Spray with non-stick cooking spray or oil. Add burgers to pan and cook for 3 minutes per side. Then turn again and cook again on both sides until desired doneness.

Prosciutto Wrapped Shrimp

(Serves 12)

24 raw shrimp

24 prosciutto slices

For the dipping sauce

1 can tom sauce (8-10oz)

1 clove crushed garlic

4-6 fresh basil leaves sliced

2 tablespoons sliced sundried tomatoes in olive oil