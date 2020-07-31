RECIPE: Naughty Greek's favalafel, eggplant spread

The Naughty Greek, known for delicious authentic Athenian cuisine, shares its “Favalafel” recipe and invites local diners to take part in the Vegan Chef Challenge.
THE NAUGHTY GREEK FAVALAFEL
Recipe:
2 qts. dry fava beans / soak in cold water for 24 hours
2 c. red onion
3 ea. bunches parsley
1/4 c. fresh mint
3/4 c. fresh lemon juice
To taste: cayenne pepper; cumin; coriander; salt
Directions:
In a food processor combine red onion, parsley, fava beans & garlic, pulse mixture to a fine crumb consistency. Transfer mixture to a large bowl & add fresh lemon juice, chiffonade mint & seasonings to taste. Form mixture into 1 ounce balls & deep fry until golden brown.
Yield: 48 Favalafel 1 oz portions
THE NAUGHTY GREEK SALACIOUS EGGPLANT SPREAD
Recipe:
4 eggplants, medium sized
0.5 red bell pepper, minced
2 garlic cloves, Finely minced
2 oz. Fresh Lemon juice
1 bunch parsley, finely chopped
4 scallions (green part only), minced
4 oz. olive oil
To taste: salt and black pepper
Directions:
Roast eggplants and red bell peppers on grill to blacken; place in separate saran-wrapped bowls to steam; peel and cut eggplant into two (length-wise) and scoop out seeds (discard). Rough chop eggplant and add to food processor. Peel, stem, de-seed and mince red bell peppers. Add to food processor with all remaining ingredients and pulse to combine.
Yield: 4 cups
The Twin Cities Vegan Chef Challenge will run Aug. 1-31, 2020. More information is available online here.
The Naughty Greek has two St. Paul locations:
- 2400 University Ave W, St Paul
- 181 Snelling Avenue North, St Paul
Find more info at TheNaughtyGreek.com.