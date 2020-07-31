RECIPE: Naughty Greek's favalafel, eggplant spread

In celebration of the Vegan Chef Challenge, the Naughty Greek shares a couple of secret recipes.

The Naughty Greek, known for delicious authentic Athenian cuisine, shares its “Favalafel” recipe and invites local diners to take part in the Vegan Chef Challenge.

THE NAUGHTY GREEK FAVALAFEL

Recipe:

2 qts. dry fava beans / soak in cold water for 24 hours

2 c. red onion

3 ea. bunches parsley

1/4 c. fresh mint

3/4 c. fresh lemon juice

To taste: cayenne pepper; cumin; coriander; salt

Directions:

In a food processor combine red onion, parsley, fava beans & garlic, pulse mixture to a fine crumb consistency. Transfer mixture to a large bowl & add fresh lemon juice, chiffonade mint & seasonings to taste. Form mixture into 1 ounce balls & deep fry until golden brown.

Yield: 48 Favalafel 1 oz portions

THE NAUGHTY GREEK SALACIOUS EGGPLANT SPREAD

Recipe:

4 eggplants, medium sized

0.5 red bell pepper, minced

2 garlic cloves, Finely minced

2 oz. Fresh Lemon juice

1 bunch parsley, finely chopped

4 scallions (green part only), minced

4 oz. olive oil

To taste: salt and black pepper

Directions:

Roast eggplants and red bell peppers on grill to blacken; place in separate saran-wrapped bowls to steam; peel and cut eggplant into two (length-wise) and scoop out seeds (discard). Rough chop eggplant and add to food processor. Peel, stem, de-seed and mince red bell peppers. Add to food processor with all remaining ingredients and pulse to combine.

Yield: 4 cups

The Twin Cities Vegan Chef Challenge will run Aug. 1-31, 2020. More information is available online here.

The Naughty Greek has two St. Paul locations:

2400 University Ave W, St Paul

181 Snelling Avenue North, St Paul