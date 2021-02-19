Check out this recipe for oven-baked salmon from the Kowalski's Markets culinary director.

It's that time of year once again where many people have resolved to eat more fish, in a quest to eat healthier.

Kowalski's Culinary Director Rachael Perron joins KARE 11 from her home kitchen to share her absolute favorite fish recipe. It's great for fish lovers and incredibly easy for anyone who feels nervous when it comes to cooking fish at home.

Oven baked fish is great for those who are inexperienced at cooking it.

Because it isn't cooked in oil or on the stovetop, there is less fishy aroma produced in the kitchen.

A salt bed helps distribute the heat evenly so that the fish cooks evenly - even pieces with thicker and thinner ends - preventing over and undercooked fish. It also helps the fish retain moisture and seasons the fish through the bottom layer of skin.

A crumb or herb coating provides a layer of flavor and helps keep the fish moist.

The salt bed method can be used with any type of skin-on fish fillets. Use a thermometer to test doneness. According to the USDA, fish is done at 145 degrees; it will continue cooking after it is removed from the oven.

PERFECT HERB-BAKED SALMON

SERVES 6

¼ cup combination of minced fresh herbs, such as basil, dill, Italian parsley and thyme

1 tbsp. whole fennel seeds, cracked (see Tasty Tip)

¾ tsp. kosher salt, plus more for the pan

¼ tsp. freshly ground black peppercorns

1 lbs. salmon fillet

- olive oil, to lightly coat the fish

- Red Onion-Caper Vinaigrette (recipe below)

In a small mixing bowl, mix herbs, fennel, salt and pepper. Very lightly rub salmon with oil; cover fish with herb mixture, pressing to help coating adhere. Refrigerate for 30 min. to infuse herb flavor into the fish. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper; cover with a thin, even layer of salt. Place fish on top of salt bed, skin-side down. Bake in a preheated 325 degree oven until fish is opaque and flakes easily with a fork (30-35 min.). Remove from oven; let stand for 5 min. before serving drizzled with vinaigrette.

RED ONION-CAPER VINAIGRETTE: In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together 2 tbsp. red wine vinegar, ½ tsp. Dijon mustard, ½ tsp. kosher salt and ¼ tsp. freshly ground black peppercorns. Continue whisking as you slowly stream in ½ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Stir in ¼ of a thinly sliced red onion, 1 tbsp. drained capers and 2 tsp. finely minced fresh basil.

Tasty Tip: To crack fennel seeds, briefly pulse in a spice grinder, pound in a mortar using a pestle, or place seeds in a zip-top plastic bag and hit them with a rolling pin or meat tenderizer.