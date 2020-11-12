RECIPE: Potato latkes for the holidays

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It's Hanukkah, and one of our favorite things to make during the season is Potato Latkes.
Chef Daniel Green joins us from his kitchen with some expert advice.
Check out his recipe below:
Potato latkes for the holidays
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 3 large peeled russet potatoes
- 1/2 medium white onion peeled
- 1/2 cup flour
- 2 eggs
- Oil for frying
- Garnish with scallions, smoked salmon, sour cream or non fat Greek plain yoghurt
Process
- Grate the potatoes and onion into paper towel and squeeze to release all the liquid.
- Place in a bowl.
- In a separate bowl, mix the flour and egg until smooth, then mix into the potatoes.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Heat a non stick pan at medium heat with a 1/4 inch of cooking oil.
- Make little balls with the potatoes mix and fry for about 2-3 minutes each side.
- strain on a paper towel.