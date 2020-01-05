Recipe: Red Rabbit's Chicken Parmesan

In addition to traditional takeout, Red Rabbit is selling meal kits so you can make your own Italian dinner!

MINNEAPOLIS — Red Rabbit remains open for takeout and delivery during the COVID-19 restaurant closures.

Offering uncomplicated, authentic, Italian food, Red Rabbit has a selection of pizzas, pastas and salads.

But in addition to prepared meals, Red Rabbit is offering cocktail kits, grocery items and take and bake kits for its classic meals.

Executive Chef Trevis Langley joins KARE 11 News at 4 on Friday to demonstrate how to make Chicken Parmesan!

Recipe for Red Rabbit's Chicken Parmesan:

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees

Spread chicken out in a single layer in the smaller pan and pour red sauce evenly over the chicken.

Spread all of the cheese from the larger container across the top of the chicken.

Place the pan of chicken on a baking sheet to support the bottom of it. Cook chicken in the oven uncovered for 30 minutes until cheese is slightly browned and chicken is heated through.

Bread:

15 minutes into the chicken cooking process, place bread side by side in the larger foil pan and sprinkle with the entire cup of Parmesan cheese. Place in the oven for 15 minutes until slightly browned and crispy. Remove and cut each half into 4 pieces.

Spaghetti Side

Place the large side of red sauce that was not in the pan with the chicken in a large sauce pan and bring to a boil.

Add spaghetti noodles to the sauce and return to a boil, stir constantly to avoid scorching. Serve on the side with chicken.

Salad

Pour dressing around the outer perimeter of the arugula add ½ of the Parmesan ribbons, toss with a salad tongs until greens are coated with dressing. Top with remaining Parmesan.

Red Rabbit has two locations offering takeout and delivery: North Loop in Minneapolis and Grand Avenue in St. Paul. They are open Wednesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner.