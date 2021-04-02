RECIPE: Shrimp and Grits

During Black History Month, celebrate the culture by learning how to cook a gourmet entree that has an interesting connection to Africa.
Angela Harris, a student chef from Hennepin Technical College prepares shrimp and grits and describes how the dish is meaningful during this recognition month.
Ingredients and Directions:
Grits:
- Grits
- Butter 2/ 4 oz sticks
- Milk 1 pint (2 cups) of 2% milk
- Boiling Water 2 cups
Combine all ingredients together, stir and simmer for 5 -7 minutes.
Shrimp:
- Shrimp Colossal Raw 16-22 Peeled, Deveined, tail-on 12 oz
- Bacon Thick Cut 1 slice per 3 shrimp
- Fresh squeezed lemon juice 1 Tbsp.
- 1 Tbsp. of Olive Oil
- Squeeze some lemon juice over shrimp
- Wrap each raw shrimp with bacon, 3 per person
- Fry in olive oil 3-4 minutes on each side until golden brown
- Remove wrapped shrimp from the pan and drain them well on the piece of paper towel
Buttered Sauce:
- One stick of butter
- Diced Green Onions ¼ cup
- Diced Green Bell Pepper ¼ cup
- Minced Garlic 1 Tbsp.
- Julienned Sun Dried Tomatoes ¼ cup
- Salt and Pepper to taste
- Chopped Cilantro to garnish
Use same pan from Bacon Wrapped Shrimp to melt butter. Gently sauté onions, peppers, and garlic. Add sun dried tomatoes at the last minute, season with salt and pepper.
Pan-fry two eggs per person.
Spoon grits on serving plate approximately ½ cup serving per person. Cover grits with cooked eggs. Arrange Bacon Wrapped Shrimp over eggs, and top everything with butter sauce. Garnish with chopped cilantro.
If you're interested in a career in culinary or would you like to take classes to improve your culinary skills, visit hennepintech.edu for information about the summer semester.