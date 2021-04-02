RECIPE: Shrimp and Grits

Student Chef Angela Harris celebrates Black History Month with this recipe for shrimp and grits.

During Black History Month, celebrate the culture by learning how to cook a gourmet entree that has an interesting connection to Africa.

Angela Harris, a student chef from Hennepin Technical College prepares shrimp and grits and describes how the dish is meaningful during this recognition month.

Ingredients and Directions:

Grits:

Grits

Butter 2/ 4 oz sticks

Milk 1 pint (2 cups) of 2% milk

Boiling Water 2 cups

Combine all ingredients together, stir and simmer for 5 -7 minutes.

Shrimp:

Shrimp Colossal Raw 16-22 Peeled, Deveined, tail-on 12 oz

Bacon Thick Cut 1 slice per 3 shrimp

Fresh squeezed lemon juice 1 Tbsp.

1 Tbsp. of Olive Oil

Squeeze some lemon juice over shrimp Wrap each raw shrimp with bacon, 3 per person Fry in olive oil 3-4 minutes on each side until golden brown Remove wrapped shrimp from the pan and drain them well on the piece of paper towel

Buttered Sauce:

One stick of butter

Diced Green Onions ¼ cup

Diced Green Bell Pepper ¼ cup

Minced Garlic 1 Tbsp.

Julienned Sun Dried Tomatoes ¼ cup

Salt and Pepper to taste

Chopped Cilantro to garnish

Use same pan from Bacon Wrapped Shrimp to melt butter. Gently sauté onions, peppers, and garlic. Add sun dried tomatoes at the last minute, season with salt and pepper.

Pan-fry two eggs per person.

Spoon grits on serving plate approximately ½ cup serving per person. Cover grits with cooked eggs. Arrange Bacon Wrapped Shrimp over eggs, and top everything with butter sauce. Garnish with chopped cilantro.