RECIPE: Steakhouse baked potatoes

Kowalski's shows us a delicious side dish for your steaks this summer.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The Memorial Day holiday weekend means it's time to fire up the grill across Minnesota.

While the star attraction is often the protein (steak, burgers, chicken, etc.), you'll also want to find the perfect pairing on the side.

For steak, that's usually a potato!

"What’s better with a steak than a loaded baked potato?" said Kowalski's Culinary Director Rachael Perron, who stopped by KARE 11 Saturday with summer recipe ideas, including steakhouse baked potatoes. "Make a party-perfect grazing board piled with crispy, salty spuds and toppings for days. It’s easy to make ahead and a fun way to bring your guests together."

STEAKHOUSE BAKED POTATOES

(Serves 4)

4 Russet or Baker potatoes, scrubbed and dried

4 tsp. Kowalski's Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ tsp. sea salt