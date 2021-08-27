RECIPE: Sweet Corn Ribs from Red Rabbit

These State Fair-themed "ribs" are covered with a white BBQ sauce, cilantro, jalapeño, and parmesan cheese.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair is in full swing... but if you're not braving the crowds this year, you can still enjoy some fair-inspired eats.

Red Rabbit, a casual neighborhood Italian restaurant from owners Luke Shimp and Tracy Bachul, visited KARE 11 Saturday with some delicious fair-themed foods using one of the most popular food items: Corn!

The Sweet Corn Ribs are covered with a white BBQ sauce, cilantro, jalapeño, and parmesan cheese. The Corn & ‘Nduja pizza is topped with Calabrian cream cheese, mozzarella, charred corn, oregano, and basil. Both of these dishes are available at Red Rabbit through September 2nd.

Sweet Corn Ribs

Ingredients:

Sweet Corn, Shucked and blanched in salty boiling water for 3 minutes then cooled Quarter into spears

Olive oil with mixed herbs ½ cup olive oil Chopped parsley, basil, oregano, thyme. Or whichever you like. Pinch of crushed red pepper

Salt and pepper

White BBQ Sauce Apple Cider Vinegar, 3 Tablespoons Brown Sugar, 2 teaspoons (dissolve in vinegar) Wholegrain mustard, 2 teaspoons Mayo, 1 cup Horseradish, 1 teaspoon Lemon juice, ½ teaspoon Worcestershire, ½ teaspoon Tabasco, ¼ teaspoon Garlic Powder, ¼ teaspoon Onion Powder, ¼ teaspoon Cayenne Pepper, ¼ teaspoon Liquid Smoke, ½ teaspoon Whisk all ingredients together

One jalapeno, sliced thin

Sprinkle of smoked paprika

Parmesan, grated

Lime wedge, fresh squeezed

What to do:

Toss prepared corn with olive oil mixed with herbs and salt & pepper and place on a hot grill, cob side down. Once corn begins to curl up a little flip to the corn kernel side and cook until corn is slightly charred. Place in a pile on a platter, drizzle with BBQ sauce. Top with jalapeno’s, paprika and parmesan. Squeeze lime over the top and serve with some additional BBQ on the side for dipping.