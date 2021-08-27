x
Recipes

RECIPE: Sweet Corn Ribs from Red Rabbit

These State Fair-themed "ribs" are covered with a white BBQ sauce, cilantro, jalapeño, and parmesan cheese.
Credit: Red Rabbit

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair is in full swing... but if you're not braving the crowds this year, you can still enjoy some fair-inspired eats. 

Red Rabbit, a casual neighborhood Italian restaurant from owners Luke Shimp and Tracy Bachul, visited KARE 11 Saturday with some delicious fair-themed foods using one of the most popular food items: Corn!

The Sweet Corn Ribs are covered with a white BBQ sauce, cilantro, jalapeño, and parmesan cheese. The Corn & ‘Nduja pizza is topped with Calabrian cream cheese, mozzarella, charred corn, oregano, and basil. Both of these dishes are available at Red Rabbit through September 2nd. 

Sweet Corn Ribs

Ingredients:

  • Sweet Corn,
    • Shucked and blanched in salty boiling water for 3 minutes then cooled
    • Quarter into spears
  • Olive oil with mixed herbs
    • ½ cup olive oil
    • Chopped parsley, basil, oregano, thyme. Or whichever you like.
    • Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • Salt and pepper
  • White BBQ Sauce
    • Apple Cider Vinegar, 3 Tablespoons
    • Brown Sugar, 2 teaspoons (dissolve in vinegar)
    • Wholegrain mustard, 2 teaspoons
    • Mayo, 1 cup
    • Horseradish, 1 teaspoon
    • Lemon juice, ½ teaspoon
    • Worcestershire, ½ teaspoon
    • Tabasco, ¼ teaspoon
    • Garlic Powder, ¼ teaspoon
    • Onion Powder, ¼ teaspoon
    • Cayenne Pepper, ¼ teaspoon
    • Liquid Smoke, ½ teaspoon 
      • Whisk all ingredients together
  • One jalapeno, sliced thin
  • Sprinkle of smoked paprika
  • Parmesan, grated
  • Lime wedge, fresh squeezed

What to do: 

  1. Toss prepared corn with olive oil mixed with herbs and salt & pepper and place on a hot grill, cob side down.
  2. Once corn begins to curl up a little flip to the corn kernel side and cook until corn is slightly charred.
  3. Place in a pile on a platter, drizzle with BBQ sauce. Top with jalapeno’s, paprika and parmesan.
  4. Squeeze lime over the top and serve with some additional BBQ on the side for dipping.

For more information, follow Red Rabbit on social media @redrabbitmn or visit redrabbitmn.com.

