RECIPE: Sweet Corn Ribs from Red Rabbit

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair is in full swing... but if you're not braving the crowds this year, you can still enjoy some fair-inspired eats.
Red Rabbit, a casual neighborhood Italian restaurant from owners Luke Shimp and Tracy Bachul, visited KARE 11 Saturday with some delicious fair-themed foods using one of the most popular food items: Corn!
The Sweet Corn Ribs are covered with a white BBQ sauce, cilantro, jalapeño, and parmesan cheese. The Corn & ‘Nduja pizza is topped with Calabrian cream cheese, mozzarella, charred corn, oregano, and basil. Both of these dishes are available at Red Rabbit through September 2nd.
Sweet Corn Ribs
Ingredients:
- Sweet Corn,
- Shucked and blanched in salty boiling water for 3 minutes then cooled
- Quarter into spears
- Olive oil with mixed herbs
- ½ cup olive oil
- Chopped parsley, basil, oregano, thyme. Or whichever you like.
- Pinch of crushed red pepper
- Salt and pepper
- White BBQ Sauce
- Apple Cider Vinegar, 3 Tablespoons
- Brown Sugar, 2 teaspoons (dissolve in vinegar)
- Wholegrain mustard, 2 teaspoons
- Mayo, 1 cup
- Horseradish, 1 teaspoon
- Lemon juice, ½ teaspoon
- Worcestershire, ½ teaspoon
- Tabasco, ¼ teaspoon
- Garlic Powder, ¼ teaspoon
- Onion Powder, ¼ teaspoon
- Cayenne Pepper, ¼ teaspoon
- Liquid Smoke, ½ teaspoon
- Whisk all ingredients together
- One jalapeno, sliced thin
- Sprinkle of smoked paprika
- Parmesan, grated
- Lime wedge, fresh squeezed
What to do:
- Toss prepared corn with olive oil mixed with herbs and salt & pepper and place on a hot grill, cob side down.
- Once corn begins to curl up a little flip to the corn kernel side and cook until corn is slightly charred.
- Place in a pile on a platter, drizzle with BBQ sauce. Top with jalapeno’s, paprika and parmesan.
- Squeeze lime over the top and serve with some additional BBQ on the side for dipping.
For more information, follow Red Rabbit on social media @redrabbitmn or visit redrabbitmn.com.