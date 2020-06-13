RECIPE: Triple strawberry shortcake

In a medium mixing bowl, combine sliced strawberries and superfine sugar; let stand until strawberries are juicy and soft (about 2 hrs.). Meanwhile, prepare 8 scones using the scone mix, butter, yogurt and diced strawberries as directed on the package of scone mix; let cool at room temperature least 1 hr. (up to 1 day). Just before serving, combine cream, dried strawberries and confectioner’s sugar in a medium mixing bowl. Use an electric mixer to whip mixture until dried strawberries are well incorporated and soft peaks form (there will still be small bits of berry visible in the whipped cream.) Split strawberry scones horizontally; fill each with an equal amount of macerated strawberries and strawberry whipped cream.