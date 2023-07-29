RECIPE: Tullibee's Heirloom tomato toast

Located at the Hewing Hotel in the North Loop of Minneapolis, Tullibee features a menu inspired by Minnesota's Scandinavian roots.

MINNEAPOLIS — What better way to enjoy summer than with a refreshing but delicious dish?

Chef Marque Collins from Tullibee stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to demonstrate the restaurant's recipe for heirloom tomato toast.

Tullibee, located at the Hewing Hotel in the North Loop of Minneapolis, features a menu inspired by Minnesota's Scandinavian roots and "influenced by Nordic practices of foraging, whole animal in-house butchery and fermentation, there is a strong focus on sourcing local ingredients from regional farmers and independent vendors."

Heirloom Tomato Toast

Ingredients:

Shepherds Way cheese

Rye sourdough

Shiso

Lemon verbena

Grilling the bread adds extra texture and flavor!

