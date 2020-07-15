RECIPE: Turn chicken and veggies into 3 delicious meals

Minnesota food and lifestyle guru Lindsay Guentzel shared three great summer recipes.

Looking for a delicious dinner idea? How about three!

Minnesota food and lifestyle guru Lindsay Guentzel shared three great summer recipes that you can start by prepping two key ingredients: shredded chicken (with the help of an Instant Pot!) and roasted veggies.

Instant Pot Shredded Chicken

2 to 3 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 cup chicken broth

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp kosher salt

Place chicken breasts inside pressure cooker without overlapping. In small bowl or mason jar, mix broth and seasonings well (shaking can be easier than stirring). Pour broth and seasonings over chicken.

Pressure cook on HIGH for 10 minutes. Natural release for 5. Turn off and allow to cool slightly before using two forks to shred chicken. Stir in remaining juices.

Serve immediately or allow to cool before moving to the fridge.

Roasted Veggies

Cauliflower

Broccoli

Tomatoes

Peppers

Onions

Clean vegetables and cut into bite size pieces. Toss heartier vegetables (like cauliflower and broccoli) lightly with olive oil (tomatoes, peppers and onions have enough water that added oil is not needed for roasting). Season with salt, pepper and garlic.

Roast at 450° for 20 minutes (for added taste, leave tomatoes under broiler for 5 to 10 minutes).

Serve immediately or allow to cool before moving to the fridge.

Pasta Night

Sauté roasted veggies and chicken in tomato sauce, making sure to heat all the way through. Add to bowl of pasta, cover with cheese and crisp under broiler (in oven-safe container).

Summer BBQ Bowls

Mix chicken in BBQ sauce, add to bowl with beans and rice. Top with roasted veggies and add any extras you want (cheese, guacamole, cilantro).

Cheesy Chicken Sandwiches

Toast chicken and cheese on bread, adding onions and tomatoes to garnish (plus any sauces you want). Serve roasted veggies as side dish.