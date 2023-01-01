RECIPE: Ube pancakes from Kalsada

The Filipino purple yam at the center of this delicious breakfast recipe is quickly growing in popularity.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — Ube has become one of 2022's trendiest ingredients. The purple yam is especially popular in the Philippines, where it's commonly used in a variety of delicious treats.

Leah Raymundo and John Occhiato, the duo behind Kalsada, a restaurant specializing in Filipino cuisine in St. Paul, stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to talk about ube and share this recipe for Ube Pancakes:

Ube Pancakes

Dry ingredients:

6 C all-purpose flour

1/3 C brown sugar

2 T baking powder

1 T baking soda

2 tsp salt

Wet ingredients:

4 C buttermilk

1 C milk

6 eggs

2 C ube halaya

2 T ube extract

1/2 C melted butter

Toppings:

1 C macapuno

1 C diced mango

1 sliced banana

1 pint ube ice cream

1 can sweetened condensed milk

Mix all the dry ingredients. Mix all wet. Fold wet mix into the dry mix. Do not overmix. Should be lumpy. Heat a griddle over medium heat. Use a 2 oz scoop to form pancakes. Cook for 4-5 minutes then flip. Cook on the second side for 3-4 minutes. Pancakes are finished when they are bouncy in texture.

Top pancakes with sliced banana, mango, macapuno and sweetened condensed milk. Top with ice cream just before serving.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: