Recipe for vegan cocktail bar's Aronia-bourbon BBQ sauce

Hark! Cafe began using Aronia berries three years ago and now on KARE 11 Saturday, the co-owner shows you how to use them in a bourbon BBQ sauce.

Since the Twin Cities' only vegan cocktail bar began incorporating Aronia berries into their dishes, Hark! Cafe has used them in everything from pastries to cocktails.

During KARE 11 Saturday, the co-owner and chef of Hark! Cafe, Katherine Pardue, demonstrated how to make their Aronia bourbon BBQ sauce.

Aronia Bourbon BBQ sauce by Hark! Cafe

Ingredients:

2 Cups Aronia Berries

1/2 cup bourbon

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

3 oz maple syrup

2 tablespoons Worcestershire

2 cloves of minced garlic

1 T mustard powder

1 teaspoon molasses

1 teaspoon tomato paste

1 tsp hot sauce (more for spicier!)

1 teaspoon mustard powder 1/2 tsp salt

Instructions:

Add Aronia berries and bourbon to a 2 qt saucepan and bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and let cook for 10 minutes uncovered

Add remaining ingredients and return to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes uncovered, stirring occasionally

Let the mixture cool and purée until smooth.

For smoothest texture pass sauce through a sieve.

