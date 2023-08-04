RECIPE: Creative ways to use up hard-boiled eggs

If you have an influx of hard-boiled eggs after Easter weekend, here are some recipes that'll keep them from going to waste.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Looking for some new ways to change up your deviled eggs or egg salad sandwich recipes? Food blogger and recipe creator Jamie Preuss from So Happy You Liked It joined KARE 11 Saturday to share some creative ideas to help you use up any leftover hard-boiled eggs from Easter.

Sauce Gribiche

1 Tbsp dijon mustard

2 tsp sherry vinegar

3-4 Tbsp olive oil

2 hard boiled eggs, peeled and chopped

¼ cup parsley, chopped

4 cornichons, chopped

2 tsp capers, chopped

1 clove garlic, finely minced

¼ tsp lemon zest

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl, whisking to combine. Sample the sauce, adjusting the seasoning to your liking. Sauce can be made up to 1 day in advance, but is best served fresh. Serve sauce with your favorite cooked fish, chicken, or roasted vegetables such as asparagus or potatoes.

