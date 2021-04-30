RECIPE: How to grill the perfect steak, chicken

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Chef Brian Ingram of Woodfired Cantina knows a thing or two about grilling a steak.
Ingram visited the KARE 11 backyard to demonstrate his grill techniques for cooking both steak and chicken.
Woodfired Cantina opens at Keg and Case on May 1. Billed as the only restaurant in Minnesota that does all its cooking on hard wood over open flames, the cantina has no other kitchen appliances besides at 32-foot wood-burning hearth.
RECIPE: TOMAHAWK STEAK
32 oz Tomahawk Ribeye
Barbacoa Salt
Salt 3 tbsp
Black Pepper 3 tbsp
Bay Leaf 1 each
Cinnamon 1 tsp
Garlic Salt 1 tsp
Dried Onion 1 tbsp
Clove ¼ tsp
Mix well and season steak 3 hours before grilling
RECIPE: CHARRED SPATCHCOCK CHICKEN
Split Chicken
Seasoning Salt
Hickory Smoked Salt 3 tbsp
Tajin Spice 3 tbsp
Ground Cumin 1 tsp
Ground Ancho Chili 1 tsp
Ground Chipotle Chili 1 tsp
Lemon Pepper 1 tsp
Season chicken 3 hours before grilling