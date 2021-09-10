RECIPE: Zesty Garlic Cream Sauce and Roasted Garlic Butter

Beth Dooley is a James Beard Award winning food writer and cooking instructor. She and her son Kip host cooking classes and a weekly blog.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Garlic is one of the most-used seasonings for a reason: It's delicious.

So Beth Dooley, an award-winning chef, food writer and cooking instructor, visited KARE 11 Saturday to share some recipes that put garlic front and center.

Beth Dooley and her son Kip write a cooking blog and teach classes (Bare Bones Cooking) featuring her most recent cookbook, The Perennial Kitchen: Simple Recipes for a Healthy Future. More information is available at www.bethdooleyskitchen.com.

Zesty Garlic Cream Sauce

Serves about 6 to 8.

Ingredients:

¼ cup cloves fresh garlic (about 3 to 4 heads), lightly smashed and peeled

½ cup whole cream

2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

14 to 16 ounces spaghetti or linguini, cooked and drained

1 tablespoon chopped fresh herbs (thyme or oregano)

Put the cloves and cream into a small pot and set over low heat.

Bring to a low simmer, stir and cook until the cloves have infused the cream with the garlic flavor.

Turn the mixture into a sieve set over a bowl and smash the cloves into the cream as it drains.

Toss with pasta and the fresh herbs and just a little shredded parmesan cheese.

Roasted Garlic Butter

Makes ½ cup garlic butter

Ingredients:

6 heads garlic

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

Sprinkle coarse salt

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Slice off about ¼ inch of the top of the garlic bulb.

Set in a small roasting pan and bake until the garlic cloves are golden and tender, about 1 hour.

Remove and squeeze the cloves into a small bowl. Smash in the butter until it’s thoroughly mixed. Sprinkle in the coarse salt, to taste.