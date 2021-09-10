x
RECIPE: Zesty Garlic Cream Sauce and Roasted Garlic Butter

Beth Dooley is a James Beard Award winning food writer and cooking instructor. She and her son Kip host cooking classes and a weekly blog.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Garlic is one of the most-used seasonings for a reason: It's delicious. 

So Beth Dooley, an award-winning chef, food writer and cooking instructor, visited KARE 11 Saturday to share some recipes that put garlic front and center. 

Beth Dooley and her son Kip write a cooking blog and teach classes (Bare Bones Cooking) featuring her most recent cookbook, The Perennial Kitchen: Simple Recipes for a Healthy Future. More information is available at www.bethdooleyskitchen.com.

Zesty Garlic Cream Sauce

Serves about 6 to 8. 

Ingredients: 

  • ¼ cup cloves fresh garlic (about 3 to 4 heads), lightly smashed and peeled
  • ½ cup whole cream
  • 2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
  • 14 to 16 ounces spaghetti or linguini, cooked and drained
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh herbs (thyme or oregano)

Put the cloves and cream into a small pot and set over low heat. 

Bring to a low simmer, stir and cook until the cloves have infused the cream with the garlic flavor. 

Turn the mixture into a sieve set over a bowl and smash the cloves into the cream as it drains. 

Toss with pasta and the fresh herbs and just a little shredded parmesan cheese.

Roasted Garlic Butter

Makes ½ cup garlic butter

Ingredients:

  • 6 heads garlic
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
  • Sprinkle coarse salt

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Slice off about ¼ inch of the top of the garlic bulb. 

Set in a small roasting pan and bake until the garlic cloves are golden and tender, about 1 hour.

 Remove and squeeze the cloves into a small bowl. Smash in the butter until it’s thoroughly mixed. Sprinkle in the coarse salt, to taste.  

Serve spread on baguette, tossed with pasta, and slathered over baked potatoes.

