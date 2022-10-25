RECIPES: Butternut squash lasagna, squash soup and more

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Following a record-breaking year for pumpkins, squash and gourds at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, researcher Jenny Thull stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share some favorite recipes, including butternut squash lasagna, squash soup and more:
Butternut Squash Lasagna
Ingredients:
- 2 ½ Pounds Butternut Squash, sliced in rings, roasted in oven until al dente or cooked for 6 minutes in pressure cooker, seasoned with salt and pepper
- 4 tablespoons Butter
- 2 tablespoons All Purpose Flour
- 2 cups whole milk
- 1 tablespoon Herbs de Provence
- 1 tablespoon granulated Garlic
- 4 ounces of cream cheese
- 1 package no boil lasagna noodles (15-16)
- 16 ounces shredded Gruyere Cheese
- 1 cup Cottage Cheese
- 1 package Havarti Slices
Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees
- Melt butter in saucepan with garlic
- Add flour and whisk until flour turns pale blond in color
- While whisking, slowly add milk until well incorporated
- Add cream cheese and whisk until smooth
- Spread white sauce on bottom of lasagna baking dish
- Top with lasagna noodle
- Top with Butternut Squash Rings, drop 1/3 Cottage cheese by spoonful, top with 1/3 Havarti slices, 1/3 of Gruyere Cheese, top with thin layer of white sauce.
- Top with noodles and repeat 2 more times.
- Top noodles with sauce and a thin layer of shredded cheese.
- Cover and cook 20 minutes
- Uncover and cook 15 minutes longer until brown and bubbly, let stand 5-10 minutes before eating
Red Kuri Squash Soup
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup ( 1/2 stick) butter
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 4 large garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 large Honeycrisp Apple
- 3 14 1/2-ounce cans low-salt chicken broth
- 4 cups 1-inch pieces peeled Sunshine Kabocha squash (about 1 1/2 pounds)
- 4 cups 1-inch pieces peeled acorn squash (about 1 1/2 pounds)
- 1 1/4 teaspoons minced fresh thyme
- 1 1/4 teaspoons minced fresh sage
- 1 generous pinch of Saffron
- 1/4 cup whipping cream
Preparation:
Melt butter in large pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and sauté until tender, about 10 minutes. Add broth, all squash and herbs; bring to boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer until squash is very tender, about 20 minutes.
Working in batches, carefully puree soup in blender or use immersion blender. Stir in cream and saffron and bring to simmer. Season with salt and pepper. (Can be made 1 day ahead. Chill. Rewarm over medium heat before serving.)
Speckled Hound Squash Harvest Muffins
Ingredients:
- 2 ½ cup All Purpose Flour
- 2 cup Sugar
- 2 teaspoons Ginger
- 1 teaspoon Cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon Nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 large Eggs
- ½ cup Olive Oil
- 1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract
- 1 ½ cup Speckled Hound Puree or any other moist squash or canned pumpkin
- 2 cups finely chopped Apple
- 1 cup Golden Raisins
Streusel Topping:
- 7-8 North Star Apple Cider Donuts, crushed and crumbled
- 2 Tablespoons Flour
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- 4 Tablespoons Butter, melted
- ¼ teaspoon Cinnamon
Preparation:
- Preheat Oven to 350 degrees
- Combine flour, sugar, spices, baking soda, and salt
- Combine Eggs, squash, oil, and Vanilla Extract in a large bowl
- Stir in dry ingredients, fold in Apples and Raisins
- Fill 24 paper lined muffin cups ¾ full
- For topping, combine flour, donuts, sugar and cinnamon then add melted butter until resembles course crumbs
- Sprinkle 1 teaspoon over each muffin
- Bake 30-35 minutes and let cool in pan for 10 minutes
“Perfect” Bite Turkey Kabobs with Spicy Cranberry-Apple Chutney
Ingredients:
Turkey Tenderloin, cut in bite-sized pieces
Banana Squash such as Candy Roaster, Pink Banana or Guatemalan Blue Banana, cut in bit sized cubes, tossed with sugar and salt
Fingerling Potatoes, small, cut in half (bite sized), tossed with dried herbs and olive oil
Chimichurri Sauce:
- 3-4 garlic cloves
- 1 Jalapeno or Fresno Chile, finely chopped
- ½ cup Red Wine Vinegar
- 1 cup chopped Cilantro
- 1 cup chopped Italian Parsley
- 2 tablespoon fresh Oregano
- ¾ cup Olive Oil
- Puree all ingredients in blender
Spicy Cranberry-Apple Chutney:
- 3-4 Jalapenos, finely chopped
- 8 cups Cranberries
- 1 Large Apple, chopped, keep skin on
- 2 Limes, zested and juiced
- 2 Oranges, zested and juiced
- 1 ½ cups granulated sugar
- 1 cup water
- Salt and Fresh ground Black Pepper
Put all ingredients in sauce pot, bring to boil, Reduce heat to medium and simmer 40-50 minutes
Preparation:
- Marinade Turkey tenderloin in Chimichurri at least 4 hrs
- Roast Potatoes and Squash for 10 minutes to par cook
- Skewer potatoes, Turkey, and Squash
- Grill at 450-475 degrees for 3-4 minutes per side
- Drizzle with Chutney
Power Green Salad with Pepitas and Fried Delicata Squash
Ingredients:
- 5 ounces Organic Girl Super Green Salad Mix
- 1 Bartlet Pear, sliced thin
- 1 Cup dried Cranberries
- 1 carrot shredded
- 1 cup Pepitas
- 1 Delicata Squash
- 3 tablespoons Olive Oil
- Balsamic Vinaigrette or any desired Vinaigrette
Preparation:
- Thinly slice Delicata Squash in rings, season with superfine sugar, salt and pepper
- Heat Olive Oil in fry pan
- Fry rings until crisp and golden
- Mix all ingredients in a salad bowl and toss, top with Fried Delicata Rings
RELATED: RECIPE: Dill pickle pizza
Watch more KARE11 Saturday:
Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist: