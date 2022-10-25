RECIPES: Butternut squash lasagna, squash soup and more

Get all of the recipes featured on KARE 11 Saturday from Minnesota Landscape Arboretum researcher Jenny Thull.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Following a record-breaking year for pumpkins, squash and gourds at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, researcher Jenny Thull stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share some favorite recipes, including butternut squash lasagna, squash soup and more:

Butternut Squash Lasagna

Ingredients:

2 ½ Pounds Butternut Squash, sliced in rings, roasted in oven until al dente or cooked for 6 minutes in pressure cooker, seasoned with salt and pepper

4 tablespoons Butter

2 tablespoons All Purpose Flour

2 cups whole milk

1 tablespoon Herbs de Provence

1 tablespoon granulated Garlic

4 ounces of cream cheese

1 package no boil lasagna noodles (15-16)

16 ounces shredded Gruyere Cheese

1 cup Cottage Cheese

1 package Havarti Slices

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Melt butter in saucepan with garlic

Add flour and whisk until flour turns pale blond in color

While whisking, slowly add milk until well incorporated

Add cream cheese and whisk until smooth

Spread white sauce on bottom of lasagna baking dish

Top with lasagna noodle

Top with Butternut Squash Rings, drop 1/3 Cottage cheese by spoonful, top with 1/3 Havarti slices, 1/3 of Gruyere Cheese, top with thin layer of white sauce.

Top with noodles and repeat 2 more times.

Top noodles with sauce and a thin layer of shredded cheese.

Cover and cook 20 minutes

Uncover and cook 15 minutes longer until brown and bubbly, let stand 5-10 minutes before eating

Red Kuri Squash Soup

Ingredients:

1/4 cup ( 1/2 stick) butter

1 large onion, finely chopped

4 large garlic cloves, chopped

1 large Honeycrisp Apple

3 14 1/2-ounce cans low-salt chicken broth

4 cups 1-inch pieces peeled Sunshine Kabocha squash (about 1 1/2 pounds)

4 cups 1-inch pieces peeled acorn squash (about 1 1/2 pounds)

1 1/4 teaspoons minced fresh thyme

1 1/4 teaspoons minced fresh sage

1 generous pinch of Saffron

1/4 cup whipping cream

Preparation:

Melt butter in large pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and sauté until tender, about 10 minutes. Add broth, all squash and herbs; bring to boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer until squash is very tender, about 20 minutes.

Working in batches, carefully puree soup in blender or use immersion blender. Stir in cream and saffron and bring to simmer. Season with salt and pepper. (Can be made 1 day ahead. Chill. Rewarm over medium heat before serving.)

Speckled Hound Squash Harvest Muffins

Ingredients:

2 ½ cup All Purpose Flour

2 cup Sugar

2 teaspoons Ginger

1 teaspoon Cinnamon

¼ teaspoon Nutmeg

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 large Eggs

½ cup Olive Oil

1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract

1 ½ cup Speckled Hound Puree or any other moist squash or canned pumpkin

2 cups finely chopped Apple

1 cup Golden Raisins

Streusel Topping:

7-8 North Star Apple Cider Donuts, crushed and crumbled

2 Tablespoons Flour

3 tablespoons brown sugar

4 Tablespoons Butter, melted

¼ teaspoon Cinnamon

Preparation:

Preheat Oven to 350 degrees

Combine flour, sugar, spices, baking soda, and salt

Combine Eggs, squash, oil, and Vanilla Extract in a large bowl

Stir in dry ingredients, fold in Apples and Raisins

Fill 24 paper lined muffin cups ¾ full

For topping, combine flour, donuts, sugar and cinnamon then add melted butter until resembles course crumbs

Sprinkle 1 teaspoon over each muffin

Bake 30-35 minutes and let cool in pan for 10 minutes

“Perfect” Bite Turkey Kabobs with Spicy Cranberry-Apple Chutney

Ingredients:

Turkey Tenderloin, cut in bite-sized pieces

Banana Squash such as Candy Roaster, Pink Banana or Guatemalan Blue Banana, cut in bit sized cubes, tossed with sugar and salt

Fingerling Potatoes, small, cut in half (bite sized), tossed with dried herbs and olive oil

Chimichurri Sauce:

3-4 garlic cloves

1 Jalapeno or Fresno Chile, finely chopped

½ cup Red Wine Vinegar

1 cup chopped Cilantro

1 cup chopped Italian Parsley

2 tablespoon fresh Oregano

¾ cup Olive Oil

Puree all ingredients in blender

Spicy Cranberry-Apple Chutney:

3-4 Jalapenos, finely chopped

8 cups Cranberries

1 Large Apple, chopped, keep skin on

2 Limes, zested and juiced

2 Oranges, zested and juiced

1 ½ cups granulated sugar

1 cup water

Salt and Fresh ground Black Pepper

Put all ingredients in sauce pot, bring to boil, Reduce heat to medium and simmer 40-50 minutes

Preparation:

Marinade Turkey tenderloin in Chimichurri at least 4 hrs

Roast Potatoes and Squash for 10 minutes to par cook

Skewer potatoes, Turkey, and Squash

Grill at 450-475 degrees for 3-4 minutes per side

Drizzle with Chutney

Power Green Salad with Pepitas and Fried Delicata Squash

Ingredients:

5 ounces Organic Girl Super Green Salad Mix

1 Bartlet Pear, sliced thin

1 Cup dried Cranberries

1 carrot shredded

1 cup Pepitas

1 Delicata Squash

3 tablespoons Olive Oil

Balsamic Vinaigrette or any desired Vinaigrette

Preparation:

Thinly slice Delicata Squash in rings, season with superfine sugar, salt and pepper

Heat Olive Oil in fry pan

Fry rings until crisp and golden

Mix all ingredients in a salad bowl and toss, top with Fried Delicata Rings

