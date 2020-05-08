RECIPES: No-cook porch party snacks

On these lazy summer days, kick back and relax outside with some easy-to-prepare snacks that don't require cooking.
Kowalski's Markets shared ideas for three fun cheese and fruit pairings in a recent virtual visit on KARE 11 News at 4.
"When it comes to making a balanced cheese appetizer, look to offset salty with sweet, and sweet with a little heat. It makes the snack more interesting," said Rachael Perron, Culinary and Brand Director at Kowalski's Markets. "Use a creamy cheese as an anchor for other fresh toppings on a crispy crostini or cracker to make snacks easy to pick up and eat."
BLUE-AVOCADO CROSTINI
- Ripe avocado mashed with fresh lime juice, sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Tabasco sauce
- Crumbled soft blue cheese
- Crushed smoked almonds
MASCARPONE-BLUEBERRY CROSTINI
- Mascarpone
- Lucille’s Kitchen Garden Blueberry Pepper Jam
- Fresh blueberries
- Fresh thyme
RICOTTA-LEMON CROSTINI
- Calabro Hand-Dipped Ricotta
- Les Moulins Mahjoub Preserved Lemon
- Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns