RECIPES: No-cook porch party snacks

Kowalski’s Markets shares ideas for three easy crostini recipes with cheese and fruit pairings.

On these lazy summer days, kick back and relax outside with some easy-to-prepare snacks that don't require cooking.

Kowalski's Markets shared ideas for three fun cheese and fruit pairings in a recent virtual visit on KARE 11 News at 4.

"When it comes to making a balanced cheese appetizer, look to offset salty with sweet, and sweet with a little heat. It makes the snack more interesting," said Rachael Perron, Culinary and Brand Director at Kowalski's Markets. "Use a creamy cheese as an anchor for other fresh toppings on a crispy crostini or cracker to make snacks easy to pick up and eat."

BLUE-AVOCADO CROSTINI 

  • Ripe avocado mashed with fresh lime juice, sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Tabasco sauce
  • Crumbled soft blue cheese
  • Crushed smoked almonds
Credit: Kowalski's Markets
Blue avocado crostini (Photo by Kowalski's Markets)

MASCARPONE-BLUEBERRY CROSTINI

  • Mascarpone
  • Lucille’s Kitchen Garden Blueberry Pepper Jam
  • Fresh blueberries
  • Fresh thyme
Credit: Kowalski's Markets
Marsarpone-blueberry crostini (Photo: Kowalski's Markets)

RICOTTA-LEMON CROSTINI

  • Calabro Hand-Dipped Ricotta
  • Les Moulins Mahjoub Preserved Lemon
  • Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns
Credit: Kowalski's Markets
Ricotta lemon crostini (Photo: Kowalski's Markets)

