KARE in the Kitchen: Super simple 5-ingredient pretzels

MINNEAPOLIS — If you have a teen on TikTok, they've likely seen posts made by local teen chef Ariana Feygin. She was a top contender on Season 6 of Master Chef Junior, and now she's internet famous with her quick recipe tutorials on TikTok.
With 2.1 million followers and counting, these 5-ingredient pretzels are a must try.
Ingredients:
- 1 3/4 cups whole wheat flour (regular also works)
- 1 cup Greek yogurt
- 2 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 egg (beaten) for brushing
Instructions:
- Combine the flour, Greek yogurt, baking powder, and salt, kneading a few times until a shaggy dough is formed.
- Divide dough into 8 sections, roll each section into a snake, and then twist into the pretzel shape.
- Top with beaten egg, sprinkle with salt or cinnamon sugar, and bake at 400 degrees for about 20 minutes.
- Brush with melted butter at the end if desired, and enjoy! They’re best eaten warm