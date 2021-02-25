x
KARE in the Kitchen: Super simple 5-ingredient pretzels

Local teen chef and TikTok superstar Ariana Feygin shows us her must-try recipe, using only five ingredients.
MINNEAPOLIS — If you have a teen on TikTok, they've likely seen posts made by local teen chef Ariana Feygin. She was a top contender on Season 6 of Master Chef Junior, and now she's internet famous with her quick recipe tutorials on TikTok. 

With 2.1 million followers and counting, these 5-ingredient pretzels are a must try. 

Ingredients:

  • 1 3/4 cups whole wheat flour (regular also works)
  • 1 cup Greek yogurt
  • 2 1/2 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 egg (beaten) for brushing

Instructions:

  1. Combine the flour, Greek yogurt, baking powder, and salt, kneading a few times until a shaggy dough is formed.
  2. Divide dough into 8 sections, roll each section into a snake, and then twist into the pretzel shape.
  3. Top with beaten egg, sprinkle with salt or cinnamon sugar, and bake at 400 degrees for about 20 minutes.
  4. Brush with melted butter at the end if desired, and enjoy! They’re best eaten warm

    

