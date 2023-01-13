Vikings playoff party appetizers: Fun and healthy options

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — You ready for this? Throw on your favorite "Jock Jams" because a good playoff party begins with great food. Hy-Vee dieticians helped the Sunrise crew kick off a studio celebration for the Vikings with appetizers galore.
Along with wings, pretzel bites, and egg rolls, the Hy-Vee crew added two healthy dips: Elote Guacamole and Layered Greek Hummus.
The Elote Guacamole is ready in just 10 minutes and you can add corn and cotija cheese for extra flair.
Here's what you need:
- 1 (16-oz.) container refrigerated classic guacamole
- ½ c. mayonnaise
- ½ (11-oz.) can Mexican-style corn, drained, plus additional for garnish
- 2 tsp. fresh lime juice
- Cotija cheese, crumbled, for garnish
- Smoked paprika, for garnish
- tortilla chips, for serving
Stir together guacamole, mayonnaise, 1/2 can Mexican-style corn and lime juice in a medium bowl.
Transfer the mixture to a serving bowl. Garnish with Cotija cheese, remaining Mexican-style corn, and smoked paprika, if desired. Serve with tortilla chips.
Stand by for the Greek Hummus recipe! The dieticians are writing it up right now!
