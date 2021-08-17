RECIPE: Zucchini Ribbon Salad with Peaches and Prosciutto

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Peaches are delicious by themselves or in sweet dishes like cobblers, but have you used them in a savory recipe?
Melissa Jaeger, a registered dietician with Hy-Vee, visited KARE 11 Saturday to explain the nutritional benefits of peaches. She also made a summery salad where the fruit is front and center.
Jaeger said peaches have a lot of health benefits - that they're good for your eyes because of their vitamin A content, and they also have a healthy dose of vitamin C to give your immune system a boost.
When you can, buy locally-grown peaches. Jaeger said these are fresher. Choose the ones with vibrant colors and no green tones. Ripe peaches will give a little when you gently squeeze them.
Peaches that aren't ready yet can ripen up on your counter. You can store them at room temperature for up to a week. After that, put them in the fridge.
Zucchini Ribbon Salad with Peaches and Prosciutto
Serves 4 people.
All you need:
- 1/3 cup + 1 tsp Hy-Vee Select olive oil, divided
- 2 tbsp Hy-Vee lemon juice
- ½ tsp Hy-Vee Dijon mustard
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- ¼ tsp Hy-Vee salt
- 1/8 tsp Hy-Vee pepper
- 2 oz prosciutto, cut into ¾-inch squares
- 1 tbsp Hy-Vee butter
- 2 tbsp Hy-Vee granulated sugar
- 1 lb ripe peaches, pitted and cut into wedges OR 1 (16-oz) package Hy-Vee frozen sliced peaches, thawed and patted dry
- 4 c Hy-Vee spring mix greens
- 1 small zucchini, trimmed
- ½ cup thinly sliced fresh fennel
- Fennel fronds, for garnish
- ¼ tsp coarse-ground pink Himalayan salt
All you do:
- For dressing, combine 1/3 cup olive oil, lemon juice, mustard, garlic, salt and pepper; set aside.
- Heat remaining 1 teaspoon olive oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add prosciutto. Cook, stirring constantly, for 4 to 5 minutes or until edges crisp. Remove skillet from heat and transfer prosciutto to a paper towel-lined plate. Wipe skillet with paper towel. Melt butter in same skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in sugar and heat until sugar is melted. Add peaches and cook, stirring occasionally until peaches are golden brown. Remove from heat.
- Place greens in a salad bowl or on individual plates. Using a vegetable peeler, shave zucchini into ribbons and place over greens. Top with prosciutto, peaches and fennel. Drizzle with dressing. Garnish with fennel fronds, if desired, and sprinkle with Himalayan salt.
Hy-Vee dietitians provide many nutrition services including the Hy-Vee Healthy Habits menu plan program and the upcoming free Heart Health Screening tour. For more information, reach out to your local Hy-Vee dietitian today.