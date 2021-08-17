RECIPE: Zucchini Ribbon Salad with Peaches and Prosciutto

It's summertime, and that means fresh peaches! Here's a fun way to prepare them.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Peaches are delicious by themselves or in sweet dishes like cobblers, but have you used them in a savory recipe?

Melissa Jaeger, a registered dietician with Hy-Vee, visited KARE 11 Saturday to explain the nutritional benefits of peaches. She also made a summery salad where the fruit is front and center.

Jaeger said peaches have a lot of health benefits - that they're good for your eyes because of their vitamin A content, and they also have a healthy dose of vitamin C to give your immune system a boost.

When you can, buy locally-grown peaches. Jaeger said these are fresher. Choose the ones with vibrant colors and no green tones. Ripe peaches will give a little when you gently squeeze them.

Peaches that aren't ready yet can ripen up on your counter. You can store them at room temperature for up to a week. After that, put them in the fridge.

Zucchini Ribbon Salad with Peaches and Prosciutto

Serves 4 people.

All you need:

1/3 cup + 1 tsp Hy-Vee Select olive oil, divided

2 tbsp Hy-Vee lemon juice

½ tsp Hy-Vee Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

¼ tsp Hy-Vee salt

1/8 tsp Hy-Vee pepper

2 oz prosciutto, cut into ¾-inch squares

1 tbsp Hy-Vee butter

2 tbsp Hy-Vee granulated sugar

1 lb ripe peaches, pitted and cut into wedges OR 1 (16-oz) package Hy-Vee frozen sliced peaches, thawed and patted dry

1 (16-oz) package Hy-Vee frozen sliced peaches, thawed and patted dry 4 c Hy-Vee spring mix greens

1 small zucchini, trimmed

½ cup thinly sliced fresh fennel

Fennel fronds, for garnish

¼ tsp coarse-ground pink Himalayan salt

All you do:

For dressing, combine 1/3 cup olive oil, lemon juice, mustard, garlic, salt and pepper; set aside. Heat remaining 1 teaspoon olive oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add prosciutto. Cook, stirring constantly, for 4 to 5 minutes or until edges crisp. Remove skillet from heat and transfer prosciutto to a paper towel-lined plate. Wipe skillet with paper towel. Melt butter in same skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in sugar and heat until sugar is melted. Add peaches and cook, stirring occasionally until peaches are golden brown. Remove from heat. Place greens in a salad bowl or on individual plates. Using a vegetable peeler, shave zucchini into ribbons and place over greens. Top with prosciutto, peaches and fennel. Drizzle with dressing. Garnish with fennel fronds, if desired, and sprinkle with Himalayan salt.