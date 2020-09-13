Fridley's Fire Chief, Mike Spencer dies

FRIDLEY, Minn. — Fridley's Fire Chief Mike Spencer died Sunday, according to officials.
Spencer died "unexpectedly" after a medical emergency in the early morning, a press release states.
The Fridley Public Safety Department expressed their for the support that Spencer's family has been shown, but they also said that his family "is asking for privacy during this difficult time," the release reads.
