Vin Diesel walks daughter of late Paul Walker down the aisle

The heartwarming moment was captured in a photo shared by Walker's daughter Meadow.

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — If a picture is worth 1,000 words, the one of actor Vin Diesel walking Paul Walker's daughter down the aisle to her future husband speaks volumes about his bond with the late actor and his family.

Diesel was a longtime friend and castmate of the late Paul Walker, the two starring in multiple movies of the Fast and Furious franchise together.

Sadly, Paul died in a car crash in 2013, leaving behind a daughter with many milestones ahead of her in life. So, when such a special moment arose for daughter Meadow, Diesel stood in for his late friend.

According to Vogue, Meadow married her boyfriend, actor Louis Thornton-Allan in the Dominican Republic earlier this month in an intimate ceremony.