Arboretum light display returns, with changes

The Arb's annual Winter Lights outdoor walking tour will implement COVID-19 safety precautions.

CARVER COUNTY, Minn — The Winter Lights outdoor walking tour at the Arb is one holiday tradition that will not be canceled this year, though changes will be made.

The display will run from Nov. 19-Jan. 3. Ticket reservations can be made here. Those interested are encouraged to make reservations well in advance, due to this year's limited ticket availability to support social distancing.

Arboretum members will be able to reserve free tickets on Wednesdays, though unlike past years they will be charged for general admission on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Other things that are new this season:

Immersive outdoor light displays: The layout of the light tour has been changed, with the addition of more lights. Highlights include a 22-foot tent of lights in the Elizabeth Carr Slade Perennial Garden, as well as a three-dimensional walk-through apple to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the University’s first apple introduction.

The layout of the light tour has been changed, with the addition of more lights. Highlights include a 22-foot tent of lights in the Elizabeth Carr Slade Perennial Garden, as well as a three-dimensional walk-through apple to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the University’s first apple introduction. One-way paths: To encourage social distancing, one-way paths are marked throughout the tour for visitors to follow.

To encourage social distancing, one-way paths are marked throughout the tour for visitors to follow. Limited indoor decor: To help keep visitors safe, the show will be predominantly outdoors this year.

Also new this year will be themed nights, which include:

Winter In Bloom: Light up the Night Opening Celebration: Thursday, November 19

Light up the Night Opening Celebration: Thursday, November 19 Family night: every Tuesday

every Tuesday Membership nights: every Wednesday

every Wednesday Photography nights: Thursday, December 3 and 10

Thursday, December 3 and 10 Date night (adults only): Thursday, December 17

Thursday, December 17 New Year’s Eve family party: December 31