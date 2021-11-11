Expect to pay more for Christmas trees, experts say

Factors include over-the-top sales last year during the first Christmas during the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues this year.

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. — Add Christmas trees to the list of items facing shortages and higher prices this year. Several factors are driving the trend, Newsday reported.

Experts said tree buyers should expect to pay between 10% and 30% more for both live trees and artificial trees this year and also have a smaller selection to choose from.