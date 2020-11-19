GLOW Holiday Festival twinkles to life

More than a million lights are hung at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, welcoming visitors to a drive-thru holiday experience.

ST PAUL, Minn. — As the cold weather sets in and the pandemic continues, the Minnesota State Fairgrounds is putting on a show to spread some holiday cheer.

Starting Thursday, the gates are open for The Great Minnesota Holiday Get-Together, the GLOW Holiday Festival.

"It's one mile, well combination light show and some rock and roll and some country and a whole bunch of fun," said event producer Randy Levy.

Guests drive-thru more than a dozen holiday scenes, art installations and more than a million LED lights.

"Everything from a grand opening which is the world's biggest gift package to something called Tinsel Tower, which is 3D mapping of some really fun images around the world," Levy said.

"This one is a step by step attraction. You stop and you take it easy and you take some pictures. Maybe three minutes per station or four minutes."

Levy said everyone should just take their time on the drive through the winter wonderland, and enjoy the glowing lights.

In classic State Fair style, a food court with vendors is available at the end of drive.

And in a time when so many people are in need, GLOW will honor a different charity each night by donating $2 from every ticket sold.

GLOW runs from Nov. 19 through Jan. 3, Thursday through Sunday.