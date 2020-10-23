Ice Castles not returning to Minnesota this winter

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the popular holiday attraction will not be visiting Minnesota this year. Organizers hope to return in January 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS — Ice Castles, a Utah-based interactive winter experience, will not be making its usual visit to Minnesota this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We would like to thank everyone who has supported Ice Castles over the years by visiting our Minnesota location," said Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird in a press release Friday. "Although we have decided not to bring Ice Castles back to the Twin Cities this winter, we look forward to returning to Minnesota in the future."

In the past, the company has operated six locations across North America. This year it is scaling back to only open four of those locations, and all will offer limited capacity to support social distancing practices.