Last minute travelers happy to gather once again

Hundreds of flights were canceled due to the recent surge in omicron cases, but plenty of Minnesotans were still able to make their way home.

MINNEAPOLIS — Baggage claim at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, may be one of the least in-demand places to spend Christmas Eve.

But ultimately, it's about the destination.

"Spending it in Minnesota, the state where I grew up, is pretty special," said Anja from Cupertino, Calif.

Especially when some spent last Christmas away from family.

"It's amazing," said Dana Janovsky from Trinidad, Colo. "Well, we're both vaccinated and all our family members are vaccinated, so we're starting to feel a little safer."

For Dana from southern Colorado, it means being able to see her 1- and 3-year-old nephews.

"Because of COVID, we've never spent Christmas with them until now," she said.

"Visiting family, visiting grandparents. I think this is the first time since COVID hit, so it's a big deal, especially for Christmas," Anja said.

Anja plans on hitting the slopes while she's here.

"Because we're Norwegian, we have oyster stew on Christmas Eve and traditional lutefisk for Christmas dinner."

"I get to see my family in Cottage Grove." said Neil Jirele from Tampa, Fla. "Lot of fun around the Christmas tree, opening some presents, handful of adult beverage and good times."

No matter the activity, people are just glad to have some slice of normalcy, once again.