Mall of America launches virtual interactive experience with The Candy Cane Institute

It's MOA's latest online Christmas experience this season, including previously announced virtual visits with Santa.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Mall of America is teaming up with The Candy Cane Institute to offer a new virtual interactive experience with Santa and his elves, with online reservations starting Tuesday, Dec. 1.

According to the mall, The Candy Cane Institute was founded in 1972, but this is the first time the Institute has offered virtual tours of Santa's elves at work at the North Pole, as the elves work to "research" the perfect holiday and spread that joy to others.

Families can reserve a time for a guided virtual tour by one of the elves; each reservation also includes a visit with Santa.

Each virtual tour costs $20 plus tax, and will last about 8 to 12 minutes.

“The holiday season needs more magic than ever this year, which is why we were thrilled that the Candy Cane Institute chose Mall of America to help bring this virtual experience to our guests all over the world,” Jill Renslow, Executive Vice President of Mall of America, said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to work with Mall of America to launch the first-ever Candy Cane Institute virtual holiday experience,” says Gary Wichansky, CEO/head creative at Hotopp. “As true believers in the intersection of the retail and entertainment space, Mall of America has been the perfect partner to bring something fun, unique and safe for families virtually this holiday season.”

This is the Mall of America's latest online experience to keep kids and their families connected to Santa this Christmas season. The mall previously announced virtual visits with Santa through Christmas Eve as part of a separate virtual program through The Santa Experience.