'It's time': Mariah Carey is ready for Christmas

All Mariah Carey wants for November is for people to start playing Christmas music.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Mariah Carey has declared it Christmas season.

The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer posted a video at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Nov. 1 to herald the arrival of Christmas music season.

The video shows Carey in a witch's outfit, riding a workout cycle among jack-o'-lanterns in a haunted forest. The video then switches to Carey in her classic red Christmas outfit, when she screams "it's time," before her iconic holiday smash hit song plays.

Carey similarly rung in the Christmas season in 2021, 2020 and 2019.

Since the song's release in 1994, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has reportedly earned Carey more than $60 million, The Economist estimated in 2017.

The "Queen of Christmas" has announced a four-date "Merry Christmas to All" tour at New York City's Madison Square Garden and Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Carey will perform Dec. 9 and Dec. 11 in Toronto and Dec. 13 and Dec. 16 in New York.

Carey's illustrated holiday children's book, The Christmas Princess, arrives Nov. 1.

Carey isn't the only one already in the holiday spirit.

"Hallmark Channel" and "Hallmark Movies & Mysteries" have begun showing Christmas films 24/7 through the end of the year, including 40 new movies.

Hallmark Channel will debut 31 new "Countdown to Christmas" originals and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will debut nine new movies in their "Miracles of Christmas" lineup.

Hallmark legends Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney, Jodie Sweetin, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Holly Robinson Peete and Luke Macfarlane all have Christmas films this season.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.