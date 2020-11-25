Need a tree? YMCA Christmas tree lots for youth programs open soon

A 75-year holiday tradition is still on in Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS — Despite the pandemic, the YMCA's 75-year tradition of selling Christmas trees is still on.

The YMCA of the North will sell Christmas trees at local lots starting Friday, Nov. 27. Proceeds will go to programs and camps for Minnesota youth.

The Blaisdell, Midway and Ridgedale Ys are all participating. The three locations' tree lots are located in Minneapolis, St. Paul and Minnetonka.

“The YMCA is committed to removing barriers that may prevent kids and teens in our community from participating in enriching programs and camps,” Y president Glen Gunderson said in a release. “The Tree Lots are an annual tradition that help raise funds so all youth have opportunities to participate in meaningful activities that can inspire their future goals and help them reach their potential.”

The YMCA of the North listed the following locations and hours.

Blaisdell YMCA Tree Lot: 42nd Street and Hiawatha Ave (on the corner), Minneapolis, MN 55408 November 27 – December 19, 2020 Monday – Friday: 4:30 – 8:00 p.m. Saturday & Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Midway YMCA Tree Lot: 530 Wheeler Street, St. Paul, MN 55104 November 27 – December 19, 2020 Thursday – Friday: 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Saturday & Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. *Friday, November 27: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Ridgedale YMCA Tree Lot: 12301 Ridgedale Drive, Minnetonka, MN 55305 November 27 – December 19, 2020 Friday: 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed

