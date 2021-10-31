Minnesota families and their furry friends celebrate Halloween 2021

From Maplewood Mall to Forgotten Star Brewing Company, children, families, and their pets came out decked in full costume.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's been too long since pint-sized superheroes and princesses got to parade around in their costumes in full force. After a year lost to COVID, many families couldn't wait to bring their children out trick-or-treating. Several events held across the metro brought back a feeling of normalcy.

At Maplewood Mall in St. Paul, a staffing shortage prohibited them from doing a typical store-to-store, mall-wide trick-or-treat event this year, according to a mall spokesperson. Instead, kiddos lined up for bags of candy and posed for pictures in the KidX Court.

Gianna (age 8), Marissa (age 6), and Rebecca (age 5) Halverson, three sisters, came to Maplewood dressed as witches.

Marissa said she was "happy" to be back grabbing candy.

When asked what was on her mind, she said, "I'm thinking about trick-or-treating."

Forgotten Star Brewing Co. in Fridley partnered with Ruff Start Rescue to host a pet costume contest. The event generated dozens of pawstume-wearing pooches competing for prizes, but most importantly, it was for a good cause.

"Donations, raising awareness, this event has helped us get adopters," said Azure Davis, executive director and founder of Ruff Start Rescue. "We have adoptable dogs here today."

Let’s cut some 🪵!!!

Meet Paul Bunyan, a Jack Russell Terrier/chihuahua mix. His real name is Elijah, and he’s one of the rescues up for adoption at @ruffstartrescue in Princeton, MN. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/YTLlEGRkBj — Eva Andersen - KARE 11 News (@EvaKare11) October 31, 2021

Davis also said the event has helped them generate more volunteers for their agency. If you would like to adopt a pet from Ruff Start Rescue, visit this website.