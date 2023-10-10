Officials cancel Holidazzle, citing lack of funds

Officials say this is a "one-season decision," adding that it won't impact plans for 2024.

MINNEAPOLIS — Downtown Minneapolis will be without one of the its iconic holiday gatherings this year after officials announced the cancellation of the Holidazzle.

The mpls downtown council said the amount of funding they received wouldn't be enough to "ensure the beloved holiday tradition will deliver the magical experience the community expects and deserves while keeping it free and accessible," according to a press release.

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Holidazzle for 2023,” said Steve Cramer, president & CEO of the mpls downtown council in a release. “This decision comes after exhausting all possible avenues to make this happen. Holidazzle is a treasured annual event for our community, and we did everything we could to make it possible this holiday season. In the end, we did not have enough funding to produce the event at a level that the community expects and deserves. This is a one-season decision, and we will refocus our energy on Holidazzle 2024 and beyond.”

