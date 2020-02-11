Santa to return to Southdale Center with safety precautions

EDINA, Minn. — Santa Claus will still be coming to town– with socially-distant precautions.
According to a press release from Southdale Center, Santa will arrive Friday, Nov. 27 and stay until Christmas Eve.
This year:
- Reservations are required. Make Santa reservations here.
- For everyone’s safety, visiting Santa will be a socially distanced experience.
- Santa and his helpers will be wearing masks throughout the duration of each visit.
According to the release, the Santa Photo Experience will be open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Check out the Southdale Center's website for more information.