Santa to return to Southdale Center with safety precautions

EDINA, Minn. — Santa Claus will still be coming to town– with socially-distant precautions.

According to a press release from Southdale Center, Santa will arrive Friday, Nov. 27 and stay until Christmas Eve.

This year:

Reservations are required. Make Santa reservations here.

For everyone’s safety, visiting Santa will be a socially distanced experience.

Santa and his helpers will be wearing masks throughout the duration of each visit.

According to the release, the Santa Photo Experience will be open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.