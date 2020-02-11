x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Holidays

Santa to return to Southdale Center with safety precautions

According to a press release, Santa will arrive Friday, Nov. 27 and stay until Christmas Eve.

EDINA, Minn. — Santa Claus will still be coming to town– with socially-distant precautions.

According to a press release from Southdale Center, Santa will arrive Friday, Nov. 27 and stay until Christmas Eve.

This year:

  • Reservations are required. Make Santa reservations here.
  • For everyone’s safety, visiting Santa will be a socially distanced experience.
  • Santa and his helpers will be wearing masks throughout the duration of each visit.

According to the release, the Santa Photo Experience will be open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Check out the Southdale Center's website for more information.

Related Articles