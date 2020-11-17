The Lynhall is serving up treats for Thanksgiving

Comfort food is amazing. The only thing better is when someone else makes it for you.

MINNEAPOLIS — It’s comfort food season, and the only thing that makes it taste better, is when someone else cooks it for you!

“The holidays are a little bit difficult now because everybody is socially distanced, so you're maybe not spending as much time with family, but if you're eating cinnamon buns like grandma used to make, then maybe you kind of get that feeling of being with your family,” said Katie Elsing, Executive Pastry Chef at The Lynhall.

The Lynhall is baking up a storm for Thanksgiving with some new takes on your traditional favorites. This year is different, so why not try something different, while supporting a local business? And even if you're staying home this year, it doesn't mean you can't give the gift of sugar to someone else, of course with contactless pick up and drop off.

“Everything is perfect if you want to pick it up the day before, and just drop it off, so you don't even have to go inside, wave hi through the window,” Elsing said.