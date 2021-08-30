Electric guitars, lasers and Christmas music are back this year after being sidelined in 2020.

DENVER — Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back.

After going virtual in 2020, Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced Monday its return to live touring with a 59-city holiday-season extravaganza.

Two sets of TSO bands will visit arenas across the United States beginning Nov. 17 in Wisconsin. The tour will continue through Dec. 30 in Cleveland.

This holiday season, TSO is celebrating the 25th anniversary of "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" which has sold more than 3 million copies. The album featured the hits "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24" and "O Come All Ye Faithful/O Holy Night."

TSO said it will perform "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" in its entirety, followed by music from its other five albums.

TSO will play two concerts at Denver's Ball Arena on Saturday, Nov. 20 and two at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Presale tickets for TSO fan club members will be available starting Sept. 9.

For ticket and presale information, visit Trans-Siberian.com.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2021 tour

Nov. 17 Green Bay, Wisconsin: Resch Center

Nov. 17 Council Bluffs, Iowa: Mid-America Center

Nov. 18 Sioux Falls, South Dakota: Denny Sanford Premier Center

Nov. 19 State College, Pennsylvania: Bryce Jordan Center

Nov. 20 Hershey, Pennsylvania: Giant Center

Nov. 20 Denver: Ball Arena

Nov. 21 Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania: Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Nov. 21 Colorado Springs, Colorado: World Arena

Nov. 23 Salt Lake City: Vivint Arena

Nov. 24 Rochester, New York: Blue Cross Arena

Nov. 26 Manchester, New Hampshire: SNHU Arena

Nov. 26 Spokane, Washington: Spokane Arena

Nov. 27 Worcester, Massachusetts: DCU Center

Nov. 27 Seattle: Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 28 Uncasville, Connecticut: Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 28 Portland, Oregon: Moda Center

Dec. 1 Nashville, Tennessee: Bridgestone Arena

Dec. 1 San Jose, California: SAP Center

Dec. 2 Cincinnati: Heritage Bank Center

Dec. 2 Fresno, California: Save Mart Center

Dec. 3 Toledo, Ohio: Huntington Center

Dec. 3 Sacramento, California: Golden 1 Center

Dec. 4 Dayton, Ohio: Nutter Center

Dec. 4 Ontario, California: Toyota Arena

Dec. 5 Grand Rapids, Michigan: Van Andel Arena

Dec. 5 Phoenix: Footprint Center

Dec. 8 Columbia, South Carolina: Colonial Life Arena

Dec. 8 Oklahoma City: Chesapeake Energy Arena

Dec. 9 Greensboro, North Carolina: Greensboro Coliseum

Dec. 9 Austin, Texas: Frank C. Erwin, Jr. Special Events Center

Dec. 10 Greenville, South Carolina: Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Dec. 10 San Antonio: AT&T Center

Dec. 11 Charlotte, North Carolina: Spectrum Center

Dec. 11 Dallas: American Airlines Center

Dec. 12 Atlanta: Gas South Arena

Dec. 12 Houston: Toyota Center

Dec. 15 Raleigh, North Carolina: PNC Arena

Dec. 15 Birmingham, Alabama: The BJCC

Dec. 16 Charlottesville, Virginia: John Paul Jones Arena

Dec. 16 Jacksonville, Florida: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Dec. 17 Philadelphia: Wells Fargo Center

Dec. 17 Sunrise, Florida: BB&T Center

Dec. 18 Belmont, New York: UBS Arena

Dec. 18 Orlando, Florida: Amway Center

Dec. 19 Allentown, Pennsylvania: PPL Center

Dec. 19 Tampa, Florida: Amalie Arena

Dec. 21 Buffalo, New York: KeyBank Center

Dec. 22 Newark, New Jersey: Prudential Center

Dec. 22 Indianapolis: Banker's Life Fieldhouse

Dec. 23 Washington, D.C.: Capital One Arena

Dec. 23 Chicago: Allstate Arena

Dec. 26 Columbus, Ohio: Nationwide Arena

Dec. 26 Milwaukee: Fiserv Forum

Dec. 27 St. Paul, Minnesota: Xcel Energy Arena

Dec. 28 Detroit: Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 29 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Dec. 29 Kansas City, Missouri: T-Mobile Center

Dec. 30 Cleveland: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Dec. 30 St. Louis: Enterprise Center

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.