USPS announces new holiday season stamps

It’s that time already. The U.S. Postal Service has issued 5 new stamps ahead of the busy holiday mailing season.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has issued five new stamps for the 2020 holiday season.

"Holiday Delights," "Winter Scenes," "Hanukkah," "Kwanzaa" and "Our Lady of Guápulo" are the new releases this holiday season. USPS has announced holiday favorites from years past will also continue to be available.

The holiday mailing season is expected to be a busy one. USPS said its busiest time will begin two weeks before Christmas.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends first-class mail be sent by Friday, Dec. 18 for expected delivery by Friday, Dec. 25. The Priority Mail service deadline is Saturday, Dec. 19.

The U.S. Postal Service said it expects Monday, Dec. 14 to be its busiest day online with more than 13 million consumers predicted to visit usps.com.

Created by art director Antonio Alcalá and iilustrator Kirsten Ulve, "Holiday Delights" features the traditional seasonal colors of red, green and white with images of a prancing reindeer, ornament with bow, tree topped with a star and a stocking holding a teddy bear and a sprig of holly.

"Inspired by folk art but with a modern graphic vibe, these charming stamps will add a touch of whimsy to your holiday mailings," described USPS.

USPS is celebrating the beauty and serenity of seasonal sights and snowy landscapes with 10 different photographs.

"Winter Scenes" features North American winter images from various photographers.

The U.S. Postal Service's annual Hanukkah stamp celebrates the joyous Jewish holiday with the lighting of the nine-branched Hanukkah menorah on the last evening of the holiday.

Art director Ethel Kessler designed the stamp with original art by Jing Jing Tsong.

The annual Pan-African holiday of Kwanzaa is celebrated with a new stamp with original artwork by Andrea Pippins.

The stamp honors the holiday that brings family, community and culture together for many African Americans, which takes place over seven days from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

Painted in the 18th century by an unknown artist in Peru, “Our Lady of Guápulo” is from the collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Designed by art director Greg Breeding, the painting features a crowned Virgin Mary looking down at a similarly adorned Christ Child.

Stamps can be purchased at usps.com/shopstamps, 1-800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724), by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

