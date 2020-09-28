Bachman's Fall Ideas House open for self-guided tours

The beloved Fall Ideas House is not going away, but it will look a little different this year.

MINNEAPOLIS — Looking for inspiration for fall-themed decor, or just want to be immersed in the season on a home tour?

Bachman's has reimagined its Fall Ideas House to set up a safe, socially distanced display within the Bachman's store on Lyndale Avenue. The new setup, different from the usual tour of a house all dolled up for the autumn season, will allow people to tour on their own without being in a crowd.

There's one week left to take a self-guided tour, available for $5 per person. Visitors can tour inspiring rooms and styled vignettes featuring design ideas with all-fall color schemes. There will be three full rooms set up - a living room, home office and dining room.

The 30-minute tour will also feature a hallway of six front doors, to help give inspiration for different front entryway displays for fall, Halloween and Thanksgiving. It runs Sept. 9 through Oct. 4 every day of the week.

Ticket sales are limited to keep the group small, and tours will be one-way to avoid crowding. Tickets are available online, and can be redeemed for a $5 off $25 coupon. Twenty percent of ticket proceeds will benefit Urban Ventures, a Minneapolis nonprofit that helps to build healthy community through education and outreach.