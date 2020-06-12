Gifts for gardeners: Minnesota edition

Bobby and Laura have a list of gift ideas for the gardener in your life that support local businesses at the same time!

MINNEAPOLIS — Shopping local is always a good idea, but even more important this year. That's why each of our 2020 gift ideas for gardeners are made in Minnesota!

We came up with some and thank to members of our Grow with Kare Facebook group for your suggestions!

First up are these gorgeous pieces of pottery from three Minneapolis ceramic shops. Brett Monahan Pottery, Buttermilk Ceramics and Sandwich Ceramic. We found all of them at Tonkadale Greenhouse in Minnetonka.

Adding a cool houseplant is a great idea... Tonkadale has some really cool and funky ones.

Or add a personal touch by giving a cutting from one of your houseplants like a Christmas or Thanksgiving cactus.

Jody recommends a trip to Held Companies in Corcoran and we couldn't agree more! There you will find these snowmen and gnomes along with a ton of other great gifts like the popular birch deer.

Calli says they also have great handmade birch deer at Green Valley Greenhouse in Ramsey.

For the book lover, Faye suggested Let's Grow in the Northern Prairie, by Eric Bergeson of Fertile, MN, who runs an amazing nursery up there.

I'm obsessed with this one... Darlene from the Grow with Kare Facebook page does too! The Midwest Native Plant Primer, from Alan Branhagen, the Director of Operations at the Arboretum.

An Arboretum membership is a great idea too... thanks to Jane for that idea.

Or how about some actual native plants with a My Pocket Prairie kit from Minnesota Native Landscapes. All the supplies ship now and the plant will ship in the spring. Two gifts in one!

To get growing now I love Sheelah's idea for microgreens kits. Local kits she recommends are from Fiddlehead Farm and Great Northern Microgreens.

Last up, many of our Facebook crew mentioned new tools... pruners, trowels, spades, hand tillers, even knee pads! Just make sure you buy them at your local garden center to keep it local.