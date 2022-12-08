Grow with KARE: Are you overwatering?

Could you be watering too much? Maybe. Here are some things to consider.

Example video title will go here for this video

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — In the summer heat, we gardeners are usually pretty good about watering our veggies and flowers. But could you be watering too much? Maybe. Here are some things to consider.

The soil that grows our plants is a complicated web of nutrients, microbes and water among many others. And one thing you might not think of… air pockets. These air pockets give your plants roots the oxygen it needs to grow healthy and strong.

Constant heavy watering keeps those air pockets filled with water. Without the oxygen, your plant is drowning.

What every gardener needs is a rain gauge. One inch of rain per week is typically what your garden needs. Up to two inches if it’s really hot. Pay attention to what mother nature gives you and supplement with the hose from there.

Another way to tell is to dig into the garden. If the soil is moist three or four inches down, your plants don’t need water. If it’s still dry at three or four inches deep, give it a good drink.