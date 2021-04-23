Grow with KARE: Best native trees for our climate

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Planting a tree is one of the best things you can do for the Earth. Planting a few is even better!
Trees are fabulous at storing carbon from the atmosphere, soaking up heavy rainfalls to reduce flooding and providing shade that can reduce your energy bills.
But picking the right tree for the area is key. Here are the best native yard trees for our climate from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
If you live in the seven-county metro:
- American Elm
- Basswood
- Black Oak
- Black Walnut
- Bur Oak
- Cottonwood
- Hackberry
- Shagbark Hickory
- Silver Maple
- White Oak
If you live in the southeastern part of the state like Albert Lea, Owatonna, Rochester or along the Mississippi River bordering Wisconsin:
- American Elm
- Basswood
- Black Oak
- Black Walnut
- Boxelder Bur
- Oak Hackberry
- Shagbark Hickory
- Silver Maple
- Swamp White Oak
- White Oak
If you live in any part of western Minnesota including Mankato, Marshall, Ortonville, Moorhead or Thief River Falls:
- American Elm
- Basswood
- Boxelder
- Bur Oak
- Cottonwood
- Hackberry
In west central counties and communities like Alexandria or St. Cloud:
- American Elm
- Black Oak
- Black Walnut
- Boxelder
- Bur Oak
- Cottonwood
- Hackberry
- Jack Pine
- Shagbark Hickory
- Silver Maple
For those in east central Minnesota and areas like Mille Lacs, Mora and Pine City:
- American Elm
- Basswood
- Black Cherry
- Black Oak
- Black Walnut
- Boxelder
- Bur Oak
- Hackberry
- Red Maple
- Silver Maple
- Sugar Maple
- White Oak
In north central counties and areas like Brainerd, Aitkin, Grand Rapids and Detroit Lakes:
- American Elm
- Basswood
- Black Cherry
- Boxelder
- Bur Oak
- Cottonwood
- Hackberry
- Red Oak
- Quaking Aspen
- Red Maple
- Silver Maple
- Sugar Maple
- White Pine
In the most northern counties and areas like Bemidji, Baudette and International Falls:
- American Elm
- Boxelder
- Bur Oak
- Cottonwood
- Hackberry
- Quaking Aspen
- Red Maple
- Silver Maple
- Sugar Maple
And finally, in the northeast areas such as Ely and the north shore:
- American Elm
- Basswood
- Black Cherry
- Boxelder
- Bur Oak
- Red Oak
- Quaking Aspen
- Red Maple
- Silver Maple
- Sugar Maple
- White Oak
- White Pine