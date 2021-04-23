Grow with KARE: Best native trees for our climate

Bobby and Laura have a MN DNR list of best native yard trees based on where you live in Minnesota.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Planting a tree is one of the best things you can do for the Earth. Planting a few is even better!

Trees are fabulous at storing carbon from the atmosphere, soaking up heavy rainfalls to reduce flooding and providing shade that can reduce your energy bills.

But picking the right tree for the area is key. Here are the best native yard trees for our climate from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

If you live in the seven-county metro:

American Elm

Basswood

Black Oak

Black Walnut

Bur Oak

Cottonwood

Hackberry

Shagbark Hickory

Silver Maple

White Oak

If you live in the southeastern part of the state like Albert Lea, Owatonna, Rochester or along the Mississippi River bordering Wisconsin:

American Elm

Basswood

Black Oak

Black Walnut

Boxelder Bur

Oak Hackberry

Shagbark Hickory

Silver Maple

Swamp White Oak

White Oak

If you live in any part of western Minnesota including Mankato, Marshall, Ortonville, Moorhead or Thief River Falls:

American Elm

Basswood

Boxelder

Bur Oak

Cottonwood

Hackberry

In west central counties and communities like Alexandria or St. Cloud:

American Elm

Black Oak

Black Walnut

Boxelder

Bur Oak

Cottonwood

Hackberry

Jack Pine

Shagbark Hickory

Silver Maple

For those in east central Minnesota and areas like Mille Lacs, Mora and Pine City:

American Elm

Basswood

Black Cherry

Black Oak

Black Walnut

Boxelder

Bur Oak

Hackberry

Red Maple

Silver Maple

Sugar Maple

White Oak

In north central counties and areas like Brainerd, Aitkin, Grand Rapids and Detroit Lakes:

American Elm

Basswood

Black Cherry

Boxelder

Bur Oak

Cottonwood

Hackberry

Red Oak

Quaking Aspen

Red Maple

Silver Maple

Sugar Maple

White Pine

In the most northern counties and areas like Bemidji, Baudette and International Falls:

American Elm

Boxelder

Bur Oak

Cottonwood

Hackberry

Quaking Aspen

Red Maple

Silver Maple

Sugar Maple

And finally, in the northeast areas such as Ely and the north shore: