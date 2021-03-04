Grow with KARE: Blight-resistant tomato varieties

We have a list of varieties that are resistant to both early and late blight.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Early April is time to finally start tomato seeds indoors. When you’re choosing what varieties of tomato to plant, consider these that are known to be resistant to a fungus called blight.

There are two types of blight.

Early blight is most common and occurs almost every year in Minnesota. It affects the leaves and stem of the plant. The fungus that causes early blight thrives in warm and wet conditions.

Late blight is even more destructive but isn’t reported every year in Minnesota. It affects the leaves, stem and fruit of the plant and can kill a plant within days. The fungus that causes late blight thrives in cool and wet conditions.

Keeping plants healthy with proper spacing, fertilizing and watering the roots and not the leaves can defend against blight. But planting blight-resistant varieties from the start is also a great idea. Recent research from the University of Cornell is the go to for identifying blight-resistant tomatoes.

This is a list of varieties that are resistant to both early and late blight.

Cherry

Matt’s Wild cherry

Mountain Magic

Super Sweet 100

Slicer

Defiant

Iron Lady

Mountain Merit

Old Brooks

Stellar

Plum

Indigo Rose

Juliet

Plum Regal

Heirloom

Aosta Valley