Grow with KARE: Fact or Fiction, week 3

We’re in week three of our Grow with KARE – Fact or Fiction series, looking into common gardening advice and letting you know if it’s good advice or a waste of time.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — We’re in week three of our Grow with KARE – Fact or Fiction series. We’re looking into common gardening advice and letting you know if it’s good advice or just a waste of time.

First today, should you set out a dish of beer to kill slugs? This is a fact. Bury a deep container, like a quart sized yogurt container so the top rim is level with the soil surface. Pour some beer in the container. Slugs will be attracted to it but unable to escape the container once inside. Be sure to check it daily to rescue any frogs and such that may also fall in.

Next, will human hair placed around your plants repel rabbits and deer? Save yourself the trouble. This one is fiction. Several university studies report mixed or unreliable success with placing human hair around plants. Use a product (even a homemade one) with putrid eggs and garlic for the best results.