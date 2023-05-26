Grow with KARE: A brand new hellebore

For the trendy gardener, there is the new Frostkiss series of hellebores in garden centers this season.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. — There are a lot of popular early spring flowers like crocus, daffodils, and snowdrops but hellebores, also called Lenten roses, are a special and unique addition to your spring garden. We are just at the end of hellebore season.

They are one of the first to bloom each spring and surprisingly, the foliage remains evergreen year-round! Native to Europe and western Asia, cold won’t harm a hellebore, they are hardy even in zone 3.

The perfect spot for hellebores is under a tree where they will receive bright sun in the winter and spring but shade in the summer as tree leaves fill in. Shady corners of the garden, where other plants struggle to survive are often a great spot for hellebores.

For the trendy gardener, there is a new series of hellebores in garden centers this season for zone 4. It’s called the Frostkiss series.

You might see them listed as zone 5 but they have already been tested in St. Paul for two years and are also being grown in zone 3.

While most hellebores hold their flowers downward and beneath the leaves, the new Frostkiss varieties bloom with flowers above the leaves so you can see them better.

Another plus… like all hellebores, they are deer resistant!

