Grow with KARE: April planting in the garden

There are several cool-season crops you can plant from seed, right into the soil now.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It’s finally time to get our hands dirty in the garden.

Cool season crops grow best before the heat of summer settles in, so starting them early is the key to a good harvest and the best taste!

Lettuce and radishes are the quickest to pop up and grow so you can have fresh produce as soon as possible. Warm weather makes for bitter tasting lettuce so get it in the ground now! If you simply scatter the seeds in the area of your garden that will later have tomatoes and peppers, you can harvest one crop before it’s time to plant the other.

Members of the brassica family typically germinate with soil temperatures as cool as 40 degrees, and grow best with temperatures below about 75 degrees. The brassica family includes veggies like broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts and kohlrabi, along with more leafy ones like cabbage and kale.

Other veggies to get in the ground right now are collards, peas, carrots, parsley, onions, potatoes, spinach and beets.

The season has begun!

