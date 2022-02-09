Grow with KARE: Benefits of a white garden

An all white garden looks amazing in the bright sun, but it really shines at night.

When our friend Jeanne said Bobby and I could come take a peek in her white garden, we were thrilled!

The classic color (or lack of color) has some amazing benefits.

First, the flowers pop!

Against an all green background of hostas, boxwood or arborvitae, white flowers are show stopping. The combination of simply white and green also provides a classic, and very clean look, but doesn't require a whole lot of maintenance.

Jeanne chose low maintenance flowers for her garden that fit into a busy lifestyle but give all the benefits of a well-polished space. Hydrangeas, roses, peonies, salvia for perennials and annuals like dipladenia, petunias and impatiens are all good choices.

Dark shady corners of the garden are instantly brightened up with white flowers.

For those just starting a white garden collection, Jeanne suggests starting with the most showy flowers for the biggest impact. The hydrangeas do that in a big way.

And although the garden looks amazing under a blue sky, it's at night when a white garden reaches maximum benefit. Jeanne says it best when she says, "the garden just glows after dark."

All summer long, after the sun goes down, the white flowers shine in the moonlight when blooms of any other color fade away.

Jeanne's Favorites (All white of course):

Lilacs

Peonies

Tulips

Petunias

Geranium

Sunpatiens

Roses

Catmint

Astilbe

Salvia

Hydrangeas

