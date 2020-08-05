Grow with KARE: Boulevard gardens

Boulevards typically provide harsh growing conditions. But there are plenty of flowers that can survive and thrive to create a beautiful boulevard garden.

Boulevards typically provide harsh growing conditions. Soil tends to be poor and pollutants like salt from the roads can be too much for many species. But there are plenty of flowers that can survive and thrive to create a beautiful boulevard garden.

These species can tolerate a lot of sun and drought along with the pollutants like salt. They also tend to stay short enough not to obscure the view of drivers and pedestrians.

Yarrow

Milkweeds, all varieties

Aster

Purple Coneflower

Daylily

Hosta

Bearded Iris

Asiatic and Oriental lilies

Bee balm

Daffodil

Catmint or Catnip

Peony

Russian sage

Ribbon grass

Garden phlox

Gloriosa daisy

Stonecrop or Sedum

Lamb's ear

Speedwell

Yucca