Grow with KARE: Boulevard gardens

Boulevards typically provide harsh growing conditions. Soil tends to be poor and pollutants like salt from the roads can be too much for many species. But there are plenty of flowers that can survive and thrive to create a beautiful boulevard garden.
These species can tolerate a lot of sun and drought along with the pollutants like salt. They also tend to stay short enough not to obscure the view of drivers and pedestrians.
- Yarrow
- Milkweeds, all varieties
- Aster
- Purple Coneflower
- Daylily
- Hosta
- Bearded Iris
- Asiatic and Oriental lilies
- Bee balm
- Daffodil
- Catmint or Catnip
- Peony
- Russian sage
- Ribbon grass
- Garden phlox
- Gloriosa daisy
- Stonecrop or Sedum
- Lamb's ear
- Speedwell
- Yucca
These can help turn trash to treasure along the street for both people and pollinators to enjoy!
