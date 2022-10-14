Grow with KARE: Bringing in succulents over the winter

MINNEAPOLIS — Now is the time of year to bring these in!
Bel says, “You can’t let the weather kill them now, or you can kill them in February -- or they might make it. Might as well give it a try!”
- Repot with fresh succulent or cactus soil in a container with good drainage. Regular potting soil will work, too, but drainage isn’t as good.
- Press in tightly and secure them with soil, they don’t have a big root system.
- Pair different colors and textures in the same pot for the best effect.
- Water after repotting and then sparingly over the next several months. Succulents do NOT like wet soil. Let dry completely between waterings.
- Sprinkle in some insecticide granules to kill any buggers that might be living in the soil.
- Find a place in your house that gets the most light. If that spot doesn’t seem to be working, try another one until you find the best location.
- The succulents may get leggy and not look so great, but as long as they are alive they will thrive again when you set them back outside in the spring and summer sunshine next year.
