x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Grow With KARE

Grow with KARE: Catch up on fall chores with window of warm weather!

The first week of November will provide a window of sun and warmth that will allow us to get those pesky chores back on track.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The mid-October blast of snow and cold did more than turn our sense of season upside-down, it also sent the normal progression of fall chores right off the rails.

Not to worry: The first week of November will provide a window of sun and warmth that will allow us to get back on track. In this week's edition of Grow with KARE, Bel and Bobby lay out the honey-do list.

Garden

  • Plant bulbs
  • Perennials
  • Deciduous shrubs

Lawn

  • Fall fertilizer
  • Dormant grass seed

Shrubs

  • Thin
  • Correct damage
  • Shape

 Trees

  • Wrap newly planted trees (up to two years)
  • Wrap smooth-bark trees (up to five years, apple and maple)

Get out there and get gardening!

Related Articles