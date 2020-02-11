Grow with KARE: Catch up on fall chores with window of warm weather!

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The mid-October blast of snow and cold did more than turn our sense of season upside-down, it also sent the normal progression of fall chores right off the rails.

Not to worry: The first week of November will provide a window of sun and warmth that will allow us to get back on track. In this week's edition of Grow with KARE, Bel and Bobby lay out the honey-do list.