Grow with KARE: Catch up on fall chores with window of warm weather!

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The mid-October blast of snow and cold did more than turn our sense of season upside-down, it also sent the normal progression of fall chores right off the rails.
Not to worry: The first week of November will provide a window of sun and warmth that will allow us to get back on track. In this week's edition of Grow with KARE, Bel and Bobby lay out the honey-do list.
Garden
- Plant bulbs
- Perennials
- Deciduous shrubs
Lawn
- Fall fertilizer
- Dormant grass seed
Shrubs
- Thin
- Correct damage
- Shape
Trees
- Wrap newly planted trees (up to two years)
- Wrap smooth-bark trees (up to five years, apple and maple)
Get out there and get gardening!