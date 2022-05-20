Grow with KARE: Celebrating the redbud tree

Thirty years ago, the University of Minnesota discovered a hardy strain of redbud and it's been our favorite ever since.

Example video title will go here for this video

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — We are celebrating Bobby and Laura's favorite flowering tree: the redbud!

"A hardy variant of redbud appeared in a mass screening of seedlings planted at the Horticultural Research Center many years ago. Before the 'Minnesota Strain' was developed in 1992, few large specimens survived as far north as Minnesota," says the University of Minnesota.

The small lavender blossoms absolutely cover the trees branches early in spring and often before any leaves have emerged. It's a great tree to brighten up the shady understory of a wooded area or corner of your garden.

A new variety developed in 2019 called "Heart's Desire" has more of a pink color and also offers a brilliant yellow leaf display in the fall.

Give the redbud about 15 feet for height and spread. And although there are a few with an upright form sold in nurseries, the natural shape is multi-stemmed, almost like a large shrub.

Along with the interesting shape, the bright spring blossoms followed by heart-shaped leaves and fall color will have you loving this tree year-round. We do!

Watch more of Grow with KARE: